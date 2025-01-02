Coal production in India touch 97.94 million tonnes in December

New Delhi: India’s total coal production recorded a growth rate of 5.33 per cent during December 2024. Total coal production in last month touched 97.94 million tonnes (MT). It was at 92.98 MT in December 2023.

Captive and other mines produced 18.95 MT, reflecting a significant growth of 29.61 per cent compared to 14.62 MT in the corresponding period of the last year. The cumulative coal production up to December 24 also witnessed substantial growth, reaching 726.29 MT in FY 2024-25, compared to 684.45 MT during the corresponding period of FY 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 6.11.

In terms of coal dispatch, the figures for December 24 surged to 92.59 MT, compared to 87.06 MT in December 2023, achieving a growth rate of 6.36 per cent. Dispatch from captive and other mines stood at 18.13 MT, marking a growth of 31.83 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, the cumulative coal dispatch up to December 2024 reached 750.75 MT in FY 2024-25, compared to 711.07 MT in FY 2023-24, recording an impressive growth of 5.58 per cent.

India’s coal imports declined by 3.1 per cent to 149.39 million tonnes (MT) during April-October period of FY 2024-25 from 154.17 MT in the same period of the previous year due to the increase in domestic production. Additionally, the Non-Regulated Sector (other than power) witnessed a more significant drop of 8.8 per cent, during April-October 2024 as compared to the same period of last year.