ED Raids 8 Locations in Bengal Over ?1,000 Crore TN Cyber Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated raids at eight locations across West Bengal on Thursday as part of an investigation into cyber frauds exceeding ?1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. According to a senior officer, the raids are being conducted simultaneously in Kolkata’s Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas, along with three additional locations in the districts.

In Salt Lake, ED officials detained one individual for questioning in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a team of officers is raiding a high-end residential complex in the Baguihati area as part of their ongoing probe into the fraud.

Preliminary findings suggest the involvement of several individuals based in eastern Indian states in this large-scale cybercrime. The ED continues its operations to uncover further links and gather evidence related to the fraud.