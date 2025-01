Kumbh Mela 2025: South Central Railway to operate eight special trains: Full list

Chennai: South Central Railway has announced eight special train services to manage the increased passenger demand during the Kumbh Mela 2025. These trains will operate between January and February.

Train details:

Train No. 06019/06020: Mangaluru Central – Varanasi – Mangaluru Central

Train No. 06019 will operate from Mangaluru Central to Varanasi on January 18 and February 15. In the return direction, Train No. 06020 will run from Varanasi to Mangaluru Central on January 21 and February 18.

This train will halt at key stations, Kasargod, Nileshwar, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Ferok, Tirur, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, o­ngole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Sirpru Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna stations in both the directions.

Train No. 06071/06072: Chennai Central – Gomti Nagar – Chennai Central

Train No. 06071 will operate from Chennai Central to Gomti Nagar on January 18 and February 15, while Train No. 06072 will return from Gomti Nagar to Chennai Central on January 21 and February 18.

This train will stop at significant stations, including Gudur, Nellore, o­ngole, Chirala, Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpru Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi and Ayodhya Dham stations in both the directions.