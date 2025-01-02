Onion Prices Surge in Chennai Markets

Tomatoes and onions, key staples in Indian households, have seen fluctuating prices recently. Earlier soaring to as high as ?100 per kilogram, the costs of these vegetables disrupted household budgets. However, with improved yields from the Kharif season and fewer rain-related issues, prices have stabilized. Tomatoes now retail at ?15 per kilogram, while large onions are priced between ?30 and ?40 per kilogram, providing some relief to consumers.

Despite this, the price of small onions has surged significantly. Previously sold at ?40 per kilogram, small onions now cost ?70 to ?80 per kilogram, with vendors predicting further hikes due to the winter season. This rise contrasts with the trend in other vegetables, where prices have largely declined.

At Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market, a variety of vegetable prices were recorded: large onions at ?30-40/kg, small onions at ?40-90/kg, tomatoes at ?15-20/kg, beetroot at ?50/kg, green chilies at ?30/kg, potatoes at ?40/kg, and capsicum at ?35/kg. Other vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, okra, and snake gourd range from ?15 to ?55 per kilogram, reflecting diverse pricing trends across the market.