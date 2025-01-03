Qatar Airways to resume flights to this country: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to resume flight service to Syria. The service to the Syrian capital Damascus will begin from January 7. The air carrier will operate three weekly flights on the route. The service is resuming after nearly 13 years.

Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following the overthrow of the Assad government on December 8. Doha was one of the main supporters of the armed rebellion that erupted after Assad’s government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011.