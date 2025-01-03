Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week’s last trading session lower. The 30-share Sensex shed 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at 79,223.11. NSE Nifty50 settled in the red at 24,004.75, with a loss of 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent.

32 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Cipla. On the other hand, ONGC, Tata Motors, Titan, Nestle India, and SBI Life were among the 18 constituent stocks that ended higher. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,433 against 1,252 stocks that declined, and 77 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 2,762.

Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended lower by 0.30 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note. The Bank Nifty index shed as many as 616 points to settle at 50,988.80. Among them, Nifty FMCG, Media, Metal, PSU Bank, and OMC indices ended higher by up to 1.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services, IT, Private Bank, and Healthcare indices were the top laggards, ending lower by up to 1.41 per cent on Friday.