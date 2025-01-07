Know ways alcohol destroy sex life

As per studies, excessive alcohol consumption can ruin sex life. Excessive alcohol consumption reduces sexual pleasure and desire in men, and increases the risk of erectile dysfunction.

‘Alcohol is related to sexuality. It can contribute to the initiation of sexual activity by suppressing inhibitions and relieving anxiety. However, in addition to erectile dysfunction, alcohol significantly damages almost all areas of sexual function’, said Dr. Bhupendra Yadav from the ‘5 Air Force’ hospital in Jorhat.

Previous research has shown that drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of erectile dysfunction in men. The latest study, published in Elsevier Medical Journal Armed Forces India, looked at how alcohol affects other areas of sex. Researchers surveyed 78 male patients aged 20 to 50 at an alcohol addiction clinic to see how drinking affected sexual function.

The study shows that excessive alcohol can affect:

Sexual pleasure

Sexual desire

Sexual excitement

Orgasm

Erectile dysfunction

About 77 percent of men had sexual problems and problems with pleasure affected 71 percent. About 61 percent had low sexual desire, 59 percent had low arousal, 48 percent had problems with orgasm and 44 percent had erectile dysfunction.

The researchers found that the severity of their problems was directly proportional to the degree of alcohol dependence. Almost all men with severe alcohol dependence suffered from all five problems.