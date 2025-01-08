Microsoft to Invest 26,000 Crore in India for Cloud and AI Expansion

Microsoft has unveiled plans to invest $3 billion (approximately ?26,000 crore) in India over the next two years to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Announced by CEO Satya Nadella during his visit to Bengaluru, this marks Microsoft’s largest investment in the country to date. Nadella, who also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to enhancing India’s digital ecosystem. As part of its initiative, Microsoft aims to train 1 crore Indians in AI by 2030, having already equipped 24 lakh individuals, including civil servants and students, with AI skills.

The investment aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Nadella highlighted the transformative role AI could play in driving innovation and economic growth in the country. Microsoft’s efforts in advancing AI capabilities and skilling the workforce are expected to strengthen India’s technological and economic landscape, underscoring the significance of this strategic commitment.

Meanwhile, Nadella’s earnings saw a substantial rise, with his salary increasing by 63% to $79.1 million (?665 crore) in FY 2024, largely driven by stock awards tied to Microsoft’s growth in AI. The company’s market valuation has soared to over $3 trillion (?252 lakh crore), a 31.2% increase, further boosting Nadella’s share-based income. Despite the remarkable growth, Nadella’s earnings remain behind Apple CEO Tim Cook, who earned $63.2 million in 2023, highlighting the competitive dynamics of top executive compensation in the tech sector.