Moderate intensity earthquake hits China

Beijing: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook parts of the Chinese province of Qinghai on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was located near the source of the Yellow River, the main natural waterway serving northern China.

The vast Qinghai-Tibetan plateau has been jolted by an earthquake since Tuesday, including a deadly 6.8-magnitude quake in the foothills of the Himalayas in Tibet and a smaller 3.1-magnitude quake in Sichuan. The epicentre of the Qinghai quake was located in Madoi county in the Golog prefecture at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles).

Earthquakes are common along the edges of the seismically active Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. A total of 102 quakes of magnitude 3 or higher have been logged within 200 km of Wednesday’s quake over the past five years, with the largest reaching a magnitude of 7.4 in 2021.

The epicentre of Qinghai quake on Wednesday is about 1,000 km northeast of the quake in Tibet a day earlier.