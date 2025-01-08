Working from bed ruins sleep and sex life, says study

As per experts, working from your bed or bedroom has its advantages, but it also has its disadvantages. Many studies suggest that working from bed ruins sleep and sex life.

One of the triggers is light. Working in the bedroom also risks creating chaos in your sleeping space. Light can remind you of tasks you haven’t managed to complete or tomorrow’s deadlines. This can have a detrimental effect on sleep, so try to settle all work-related matters at the end of the working day.

Also, if we work and try to relax and sleep in the same room, it can make it difficult to change the context and trigger desire.

The bed should be a cue for sleep — not wakefulness. The link between keeping your job out of your bed and improved sleep quality has been observed for a while. In 2007, Harvard researchers released an article that encouraged individuals to limit bedroom activities to sleep and sex only. By keeping work out of this intimate space, you’ll increase the association between your bed and relaxation. On the other hand, working in bed — and mentally associating it with all the stress that can come with a job — can make it more difficult for you to unwind at bedtime, plus disrupt overall sleep quality.

Additionally, the relationship between sleep and productivity is cyclical — as sleep is disturbed from working in bed, job performance and productivity can decline due to fatigue and increased stress from poor quality rest. Additionally, working in bed makes it easier to doze off during the day, potentially delaying deadlines and further increasing stress and anxiety.