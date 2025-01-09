Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 58,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 58,000 mark in Kerala. Price of yellow metal is surging in the state for second day in a row. Gold is priced at Rs 58,080, up by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7260, up by Rs 35. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Before that gold price remained unchanged .

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7900.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 130. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7243.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 120. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.46%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.11%. The current price of silver in India is 95500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Thursday at Rs 77,942 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.25% or Rs 195. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,261/kg, up by 0.36% or Rs 323. Gold prices surged by Rs 600/10 grams in this week so far while silver prices rose Rs 2,000/kg during this period. On Wednesday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 77,747 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.28% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 90,938 per kilogram with a gain of 0.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold eased 0.1% to $2,659.27 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,677.10. Price of spot silver shed 0.3% to $30.03 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% to $951.34 and palladium dipped 0.5% to $924.