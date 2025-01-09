Sony Honda Mobility launches Afeela 1 EV: Details

Mumbai: Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has launched its first electric vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The electric sedan named ‘Afeela 1 EV’ is a product of collaboration between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Company.

The Afeela 1 EV will enter production in Ohio, and go on sale initially in California. The deliveries are slated to begin in the middle of next year. The Afeela 1 EV has two variants — Origin and Signature, and the latter is priced at USD 102,900 (approximately Rs 88 lakh). ) The Origin trim will cost $89,900 (around Rs 75,91,758).

The Afeela 1 boasts a 91kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 483 kilometres on a single charge. It features a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 480bhp and supports 150kW charging. It gets an all-wheel-drive powertrain and an air suspension. The battery can be charged through the NACS-style charging port, designed to utilise Tesla Supercharging Network.

Also Read: Nubia launches Music 2: Price, Specifications

The Afeela 1 comes with a full array of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), driven by 40 sensors and an ECU with up to 800 Tops of computational capacity. SHM’s Afeela Intelligent Drive technology handles full-route planning, from departure to parking. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis and features generative AI.

The Signature trim of the vehicle comes with 21-inch wheels, a center camera monitoring system, and a rear entertainment system. Along with this, both trims of the vehicle come with a complimentary subscription plan for the Afeela Intelligent Drive which is a Level 2+ driver assistance system that employs 40 sensors and a voice assistant called the Afeela Personal Agent.