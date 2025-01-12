Jaishankar to Represent India at Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-Elect Donald J. Trump. Scheduled for January 20, 2025, the event marks the start of Trump’s second term as the 47th President of the United States. Dr. Jaishankar’s visit, at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, will also include meetings with representatives of the incoming US administration and other visiting dignitaries.

The inauguration, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be held on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. The day will follow traditional events such as Trump’s oath-taking, inaugural address, signing ceremonies, and a grand parade along Pennsylvania Avenue. Evening celebrations will include inaugural balls, with appearances by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. This marks a historic occasion as Inauguration Day aligns with the significant US holiday for the first time since 1997.

The inauguration ceremony will be broadcast live on major US networks, ensuring global access to the historic event. Those wishing to attend in person can request free tickets through congressional representatives. Dr. Jaishankar’s presence underscores the importance of India-US relations, highlighting the mutual commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties during a key moment in American political history.