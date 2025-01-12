Karnataka to Deploy AI Cameras on Highways for Traffic Violation Detection

Karnataka is taking a technology-driven approach to improve traffic monitoring and road safety by installing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras on state and national highways. The state transport department announced that these advanced systems will focus on detecting traffic violations, particularly during evenings when enforcement becomes challenging. The cameras, equipped to automatically identify infractions and issue fines online, will be deployed across five districts: Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumkur, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Installation has begun, targeting accident-prone areas identified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The AI cameras will monitor 20 black spots in these districts, addressing frequent violations like speeding, running red lights, failure to wear seat belts, riding two-wheelers without headlights, and driving in the wrong direction. They will also verify vehicle registration plates for authenticity and flag vehicles involved in criminal activities, with footage sent directly to authorities. A centralized command center will oversee and store the footage, ensuring efficient monitoring and timely action against offenders.

Upon detecting violations, the system will generate e-challans and notify vehicle owners via SMS or email. The cameras will be strategically installed in key locations, including major highways and accident-prone stretches in Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Kolar, Tumkur, and Ramanagara. This initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce traffic violations, and streamline the penalty collection process across the state.