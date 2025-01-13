Maha Kumbh Begins in Prayagraj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh commenced in Prayagraj with lakhs of devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. The 45-day-long festival began with the ‘Shahi Snan,’ and devotees also participated in sacred rituals at Mahakumbh Nagar. Authorities expect over 40 crore pilgrims this year, as the event is considered particularly auspicious due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years. The first Amrit Snan, a ceremonial bath, is scheduled for Makar Sankranti, with akharas performing the ritual in a specific sequence.

To ensure the safety of devotees, extensive security measures have been implemented, including underwater drones for 24-hour surveillance. Additional forces like PAC, NDRF, and SDRF are stationed, and over 700 boats with life-saving equipment have been deployed. A temporary city spanning 4,000 hectares has been established to accommodate visitors, featuring over 150,000 tents, 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms, and 99 parking lots. Authorities have also installed 450,000 electricity connections to support the infrastructure.

The festival has drawn significant international attention, with over 1.5 million foreign tourists expected. Devotees from countries like Brazil and Russia shared their spiritual experiences, highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the event. For instance, Francisco from Brazil described the experience as heartwarming despite the cold waters, while Stefano from Russia recounted his inspiration from friends who embraced the Naga Sadhu lifestyle. Both expressed their joy at being part of the grand celebration.