Nag Mk 2 tested: Advanced anti-tank missile boosts Army’s capabilities

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted field evaluation trials for the indigenously developed third-generation Nag Mk 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile at Rajasthan’s Pokhran Field Range. The trials validated the missile’s precision and operational effectiveness, as it successfully destroyed all designated targets at both maximum and minimum ranges. Senior Indian Army officers observed the trials, which also included the evaluation of the Nag Missile Carrier version-2 (NAMICA). With these tests completed, the missile system is ready for induction into the Indian Army.

The Nag Mk 2 is designed to counter advanced, heavily fortified armored threats in all weather conditions and has both day and night operational capabilities. It has a minimum range of 500 meters and a maximum range of 4 kilometers. As a fire-and-forget missile, it utilizes an imaging infrared seeker in lock-on-before-launch mode for precision targeting. The missile is launched from the NAG Missile Carrier (NAMICA), capable of carrying six combat-ready missiles, making it a formidable addition to India’s defense arsenal.

The successful trials mark a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defense capabilities, particularly in enhancing operational strength along the borders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for their collaborative efforts. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat commended the contributions of all stakeholders in developing the missile for deployment, underscoring its strategic importance to national security.