Thailand moves to legalize casinos, aims to boost tourism economy

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a draft bill to legalize casinos, aiming to boost tourism and address the country’s economic challenges. Currently, only limited forms of gambling, such as boxing and horse racing betting, are allowed, while casinos remain banned. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated the legislation would attract investments, curb illegal gambling, and support sustainable tourism through the creation of “man-made destinations” like entertainment complexes. The Finance Ministry, which sponsored the bill, is expected to provide additional details on the plan soon.

The proposed law, shared online for public feedback, outlines that casinos would operate within multipurpose complexes that also house hotels, malls, theme parks, and convention halls. Entry will be free for foreigners, while Thai citizens must pay a 5,000 baht (USD 148) fee, with access restricted to individuals aged 20 and above. The bill will now undergo review by the Office of the Council State before being presented to Parliament for debate and approval by lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Hoangsub emphasized that legalizing casinos would acknowledge the existing presence of both legal and illegal gambling venues in Thailand and neighboring countries. He highlighted the initiative’s goal of generating significant revenue for the tourism sector, a critical driver of Thailand’s economy. The current administration, in office since September, has prioritized economic recovery, with tourism as a cornerstone of their strategy to strengthen the country’s financial stability.