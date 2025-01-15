India urges return of nationals after Kerala man killed in Russia-Ukraine war

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the death of Binil TB, a 32-year-old Kerala native employed by the Russian Military Support Service, in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Binil’s cousin-in-law, Jain TK, was also injured in the conflict and is currently undergoing treatment in Moscow. The duo, both ITI diploma holders, had traveled to Russia in April 2024 for work opportunities but were reportedly deployed to the war zone after their passports were confiscated. The MEA has extended condolences to Binil’s family and assured full support, including the repatriation of his remains and assistance to Jain.

Indian authorities have strongly raised the matter with Russian officials in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, reiterating their demand for the immediate return of other Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. Reports indicate over eight Indian nationals have died in the conflict, and 63 others have sought early discharge. The MEA is actively pursuing measures to ensure their safe return, while urging Russian authorities to expedite the process.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow is closely collaborating with local authorities to provide legal, logistical, and consular support to affected families. The MEA has refrained from disclosing details about the recruitment process but has affirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian citizens abroad. Efforts are underway to repatriate Binil’s remains and facilitate Jain’s recovery while addressing the broader concerns regarding Indian nationals caught in the conflict.