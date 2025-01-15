Know the difference between Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh, Purna Kumbh, Maha Kumbh

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

The Kumbh Mela has various iterations – Ardh Kumbh, Purna Kumbh, and Maha Kumbh -.

Here’s a closer look at the distinctions that define each.

Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela is held four times over the course of 12 years in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh returns to each city after completing a cycle of 12 years.

Ardh Kumbh

The Ardh Kumbh Mela is held every six years and alternates between the sacred locations of Prayagraj and Haridwar. The term “ardh” means “half,” signifying this event as a mid-point between the larger Kumbh festivals.

Also Read: Honda launches 2025 Dio in India: Price, Features

Purna Kumbh

The Purna Kumbh Mela, meaning “complete Kumbh,” occurs every 12 years and rotates among four holy locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik.The planetary alignments of Jupiter and the Sun determine the timing of the Purna Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the rarest and grandest of all, is held every 144 years (12 Kumbh cycles) in Prayagraj. “Maha” means “great”. It occurs after 12 cycles of the twelve-year Purna Kumbh, aligning with highly auspicious planetary positions.

The Kumbh Mela originates from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) in Hindu mythology, where gods and demons fought for the Amrit (nectar) that grants immortality. The battle lasted twelve divine days, equivalent to twelve human years, and drops of nectar fell at four locations — Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik — which are now the Kumbh Mela sites.