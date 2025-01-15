Kumbh Mela 2025: Air India announces daily flights to Prayagraj

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India has decided to temporarily operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj. The decision was taken due to huge passenger rush during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

To cater to the increased number of visitors attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, Air India will operate daily flights from 25 January to 28 February 2025. This service will provide the only full-service flying option between Delhi and Prayagraj.

Flight Schedule Between Delhi and Prayagraj

25 January – 31 January 2025:

AI2843: Delhi to Prayagraj – Daily, Departure: 14:10, Arrival: 15:20

AI2844: Prayagraj to Delhi – Daily, Departure: 16:00, Arrival: 17:10

1 February – 28 February 2025:

AI843: Delhi to Prayagraj – Daily, Departure: 13:00, Arrival: 14:10

AI844: Prayagraj to Delhi – Daily, Departure: 14:50, Arrival: 16:00

Air India has made it easy for customers to book their flights between Delhi and Prayagraj for the duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Bookings are progressively being opened on all channels, including Air India’s official website, mobile app, and through travel agents.