Motorola launches new G series smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched new G series smartphones in the USA. The series include Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025). Moto G 5G (2025) price starts at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,300). Meanwhile, the Moto G Power 5G (2025) price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,900).

The Moto G 5G (2025) sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G Power 5G (2025), on the other hand, has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) display with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based My UX skin on top.For optics, the Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) carry 50-megapixel Quad Pixel primary rear sensors. The base model has a 2-megapixel secondary macro sensor, while the Power variant has an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both handsets are equipped with 16-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies and video calls. They get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) pack a 5,000mAh battery each with 30W wired fast charging support. The Power version comes with support for 15W wireless charging as well. For security, they have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.The base Moto G 5G (2025) is said to come with a water-repellent design, while the Moto G Power 5G (2025) is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and has a military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability certification.