Sonia Gandhi Inaugurates Congress’ New Headquarters in New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi, along with key Congress leaders, inaugurated the party’s new headquarters at 9A Kotla Road in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant shift from its longtime base at 24, Akbar Road, where it had operated for 47 years. The event was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders, who celebrated the occasion with the hoisting of the party flag and the singing of the national anthem.

The new headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, reflects the party’s commitment to modernity while honoring its rich legacy. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the party, the state-of-the-art facility will support administrative, organizational, and strategic functions. The construction of this building began during Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as Congress president, though it faced delays due to financial constraints.

Despite the new headquarters, Congress will not vacate its historic 24, Akbar Road office, which has served as its base since 1978. This location, with its emotional and historical significance, will continue to house some of the party’s cells. While modern amenities are essential for the party’s future, the connection to Akbar Road, which has witnessed crucial moments in Congress history, remains strong among long-time party members.