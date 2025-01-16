Congress promises ?500 LPG cylinders, 300 free electricity units for Delhi polls

The Congress party announced key promises for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, including 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at ?500, and free ration kits if voted to power. Additionally, the party pledged ?2,500 for every woman under the ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana,’ targeting women voters. Another scheme, the ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana,’ announced earlier, promises free health insurance coverage of up to ?25 lakh for Delhi residents.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, unveiled these commitments at a press conference. The initiatives are part of the ‘Mehngai Mukt’ Yojana, which aims to tackle inflation and provide relief to citizens. Reddy assured that Congress would deliver on all five guarantees if elected to govern Delhi.

The party also promised financial assistance for unemployed youth, offering ?8,500 per month for one year to educated job seekers in the capital. The elections for Delhi’s 70-member Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with the vote count set to take place on February 8.