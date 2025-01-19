Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘White T-Shirt Movement’ for Justice and Equality

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘White T-shirt Movement’ on Sunday, calling for justice, equality, and the rights of the underprivileged. In a post on X, Gandhi urged people to wear white T-shirts as a symbol of support for economic justice, social equality, and peace. Accusing the Modi government of favoring a select group of capitalists while ignoring the working class, Gandhi highlighted rising inequality and worsening conditions for workers. He appealed to the youth and working class to join the movement, sharing a website and helpline for participation.

The movement’s website describes the white T-shirt as a representation of five guiding principles: compassion, unity, non-violence, equality, and progress for all. These values, rooted in India’s 8,000-year-old civilization, aim to address growing inequalities based on income, caste, and religion. The initiative draws inspiration from the philosophies of Dharma and Karma, emphasizing selfless service and the resolve to uphold justice and rights. Gandhi emphasized the need to bridge divides and work toward a cohesive and equitable nation.

The ‘White T-shirt Movement’ aligns with the goals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reflecting a vision of unity and inclusion. The website highlights the symbolic importance of the white T-shirt as a call for a just and unified India, encouraging participants to embrace the movement’s values with pride. Gandhi reiterated the importance of collective action to create a society where every individual is valued and inequalities are eliminated.