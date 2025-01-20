Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: BMW launches X1 LWB Electric: Details

Mumbai: BMW introduced its X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) Electric in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The car is priced at an introductory Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the German automaker’s first fully electric vehicle to be manufactured locally, with production taking place at BMW Group’s Chennai facility in Tamil Nadu.

Claimed to be the longest car in its class, the X1 LWB Electric boasts a single-charge range of up to 531 km (MIDC-certified). It hasa length of 4,616 mm and an extended wheelbase of 2,800 mm.

The exterior design features a sharper front-end look complemented by adaptive LED headlamps with cornering functionality and the BMW High Beam Assistant. The profile is accentuated by Aluminium Satinated roof rails and a streamlined roofline. Squared-off wheel arches and 18-inch alloy wheels add to its robust aesthetics, while the rear showcases a sculpted diffuser and LED taillamps.

Inside, the BMW X1 LWB Electric promises the most spacious second row in its segment. The cabin is designed with a beige headliner and two-tone aesthetics. The widescreen curved display integrates the infotainment system and driver’s instrument cluster seamlessly.

The driver benefits from an M Sport steering wheel, while both front occupants enjoy electrically adjustable sports seats. Rear passengers are treated to reclining seats, adjustable up to 28.5 degrees.

Powering the X1 LWB Electric is a 66.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor on the front axle. This setup delivers 204 bhp and 250 Nm of torque through a single-speed gearbox. The SUV also supports one-pedal driving and features adaptive energy recuperation technology.