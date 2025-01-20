Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Porsche Taycan Facelift launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Porsche has revealed the Taycan Facelift at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is offered with prices ranging from Rs 1.89 crore to Rs 2.52 crore (ex-showroom). Currently, the Taycan is available in the 4S and Turbo variants, with more options expected in the future.

The feature highlights include sharp headlights, complemented by two horizontal LED strips, and the long bonnet with vertical cuts. The facelifted version features a reworked bumper and alloy wheels. At the rear, the Taycan gets sleek LED tail lights that stretch across the entire width, and the new 3D Porsche logo.

Inside, the Taycan offers an infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, AC control screen, and an optional entertainment screen for passengers. One standout feature is the digital clock on the dashboard. The Taycan also has a chunky steering wheel with buttons for controlling the driver’s display and other functions. The Taycan offers a range of features including ambient lighting, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, ADAS features, ventilated seats, and 14-way powered front seats with memory functions.

The Taycan is built on a new 800-V architecture, supporting fast charging speeds of up to 320 kW. Available in the 4S and Turbo variants, it’s expected that a rear-wheel-drive version will be launched soon.

Here are the specs for the current versions in India:

Taycan 4S

Battery: 89 kWh / 105 kWh (optional)

Power/Torque: Up to 598 bhp/710 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTP): Up to 642 km

0-100 km/h: 3.7 seconds

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

Taycan Turbo

Battery: 105 kWh

Power/Torque: Up to 884 bhp/890 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTP): Up to 630 km

0-100 km/h: 2.7 seconds

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive