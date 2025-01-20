RG Kar doctor rape-murder: Sanjay Roy sentenced to life, victim’s family awarded ?17 lakh

A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court ruled that the case did not qualify as ‘rarest of the rare’ for the death penalty. Additionally, the West Bengal government was directed to provide ?17 lakh compensation to the victim’s parents, who expressed that they sought justice rather than financial support. During sentencing, Roy denied the charges, claiming he was framed and coerced into signing documents. The CBI had sought the death penalty, arguing that the crime had severely impacted public trust in the justice system.

The tragic incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when the 31-year-old doctor’s body was discovered with multiple injuries, later confirmed to have died due to manual strangulation following sexual assault. The incident sparked widespread protests across the country, leading to resignations at the hospital and demands for a CBI investigation. The case saw nationwide demonstrations, including medical strikes and women’s rights rallies. As pressure mounted, the Kolkata Police handed over the investigation to the CBI, and protests escalated into political demonstrations.

The case continued to make headlines as key figures, including the hospital principal and police officials, were accused of evidence tampering and delaying the FIR. Roy was formally charged in November after months of investigation, with trials conducted in-camera. Despite the delays in filing chargesheets, the court later granted bail to some accused officials. The sentencing, which comes nearly six months after the crime, has brought partial closure to a case that deeply impacted the medical community and society at large.