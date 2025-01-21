UAE Lottery: 5 expats win Dh100,000

Dubai: Five expats have bagged Dh100,000 in the latest UAE Lottery draw. Biljana Wohlert , a German lady who recently moved to the country has won the fortune. Other winners include Filipino chef Daniel Hermanos, Dil Badhaur a Nepali national, Tural Abbassov, originally from Azerbaijan, and Pakistani expat Muhammad Adnan.

The UAE Lottery, which was launched in November, is the country’s first and only regulated lottery operation, featuring a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million. It is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh30-million

UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million jackpot last month. Depending on the number of correct matches, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million. According to the company’s official website, the odds of winning the grand jackpot are approximately 1 in 8.8 million. Despite several attempts, no one has been able to match all the winning combinations to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million.