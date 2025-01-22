Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: EKA Mobility launches India’s largest electric commercial vehicle range

Mumbai: EKA Mobility, a leader in electric vehicle innovation, has launched India’s most extensive and largest collection of electric commercial vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new range from EKA includes over 11 electric platforms, spanning buses, trucks, and small commercial vehicles (SCVs).

Alongside these vehicles, EKA has introduced EKA Connect, an advanced fleet management platform that uses real-time data to boost vehicle performance and operational efficiency.

EKA has unveiled five distinct electric buses to meet various passenger needs:

EKA COACH – India’s first fully stainless-steel luxury electric bus for long-distance travel, offering safety and comfort.

EKA 12M – A high-capacity urban bus with spacious interiors, advanced safety features, and excellent energy efficiency.

EKA 9M – A mid-sized commuter bus with ergonomic seating and climate control.

EKA LF (Low Floor) – A city bus designed to enhance accessibility with an efficient electric drivetrain.

EKA 7M – A compact bus perfect for feeder services and narrow urban streets.

EKA has also launched two new electric trucks:

EKA 55T – A heavy-duty electric truck with a 200 km range, a 43,000 kg payload capacity, and fast-charging capabilities for long-haul logistics.

EKA 7T – A mid-range electric truck offering a 200 km range and a 3,500 kg payload, designed for urban logistics.EKA’s small commercial vehicle (SCV) lineup includes six models:

EKA 3.5T, 2.5T, and 1.5T – Scalable electric cargo vehicles with customisable options for urban and inter-city logistics.

EKA 3W CARGO – A compact electric three-wheeler designed for last-mile deliveries in cities.

EKA 6S – A shared mobility solution for sustainable last-mile public transport.

EKA 3S – An eco-friendly, affordable electric three-wheeler for urban commuters.