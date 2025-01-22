Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Godawari Electric Motors unveils new electric vehicles

New Delhi: Godawari Electric Motors Pvt. Ltd., a top electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled its latest additions to the product lineup at the Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025. The new lineup includes two electric scooters and a passenger auto.

The company introduced the Eblu Feo Z, Eblu Feo DX, and launched the Eblu Rozee ECO. The Eblu Feo Z is a low-speed scooter perfect for short urban trips, while the Eblu Feo DX offers a top speed of 80 kmph and an impressive 150 km range per charge. The Eblu Rozee ECO, a three-wheeled vehicle, is designed for last-mile connectivity and commercial use. The Eblu Rozee ECO is priced at Rs 2,95,999/- (ex-showroom).

The company also launched the EbluCare app, a smart tool to help manage EVs easily. The app is available for download on both Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Eblu Feo DX:

The Eblu Feo DX is a top-tier electric scooter with a powerful 5.0 KW motor and 140 Nm of peak torque. It offers a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 150 km, with three driving modes. The scooter features a 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, 28-litre boot space, and a 4.2 kW battery that charges fully in 3.5 hours.

Eblu Feo Z:

The Eblu Feo Z offers a reliable and spacious ride with 25-litre boot space. Its detachable LMFP Cylindrical battery (48V/30Ah) provides an 80 km range per charge. It comes with a 3-year/30,000 km vehicle warranty and a 5-year/50,000 km battery warranty.Eblu Rozee ECO:

The Eblu Rozee ECO comes equipped with a 150 Ah Li-ion battery, it offers a 120 km range per charge. The vehicle’s steel frame, hydraulic brakes on all wheels, and seating for four passengers ensure safety and comfort. Its 7.8 kWh battery can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours.

EbluCare App:

Key features include:

Easy Access: Log in with your mobile number or chassis number to view vehicle details.

Ride Tracking & Navigation: Get real-time tracking and navigation for smoother journeys.

Battery Monitoring: Stay informed with live battery updates.

Service Management: Book services and review your service history.

Timely Notifications: Receive alerts and exclusive offers.

Product & Warranty Details: Access detailed product info and warranty coverage.

Feedback Section: Share your experiences to help improve your EV journey.