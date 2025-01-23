BSF, BGB discuss measures to tackle border issues, curb illegal activities

In light of recent concerns related to border fencing, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a coordination meeting to address key issues, maintain peace, and tackle cross-border illegal activities. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Sonamasjid border outpost (BOP) in Bangladesh and was chaired by BSF Malda sector DIG Tarun Kumar Gautam and BGB Rajshahi sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf. According to an official statement, both sides focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and controlling unauthorized movements along the international border.

Discussions also covered the recent incident at the Sukdevpur border in Malda district, which occurred on January 18. The situation escalated when an altercation between farmers from both countries turned into a brief clash. However, the swift response of BSF and BGB personnel ensured that tensions were diffused, and order was restored without further escalation. The meeting emphasized resolving such border-related matters through dialogue and mutual consensus.

A spokesperson for the BSF South Bengal Frontier, N K Pandey, highlighted that these high-level discussions reflect the strong and cooperative relationship between India and Bangladesh. Both forces remain committed to working together to prevent illegal activities and ensure peace along the border areas.