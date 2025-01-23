South Western Railway announces a one-way special express train: Details

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a one-way special express train from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, to Varanasi. The decision has been taken to accommodate the surge in passenger demand for the Kumbh Mela.

The special train (No. 06579) is scheduled to depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 1 pm on Thursday (January 23) and arrive in Varanasi at 1:30 pm on January 25.

En route, the train will halt at the following stations:

Karnataka: Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arasikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davanagere, Ranebennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, and Londa.

Maharashtra: Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Raibag, Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarvadi, Karad, Satara, and Pune.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhusaval and Itarsi.

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

Additional stops include key cities in Maharashtra such as Ahmadnagar, Kopargaon, and Manmad, and cities in Madhya Pradesh like Jabalpur, Satna, and Manikpur.

The train features 20 coaches, including:

17 Sleeper Class

1 General Second Class

2 General Luggage and Divyaang-friendly Coaches