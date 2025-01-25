Himachal to legalize cannabis cultivation for industry, medicine

Himachal Pradesh is set to become the third state in India, following Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, to legalize the controlled cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes. The state government anticipates an annual revenue boost of approximately Rs 500 crore through this initiative. With favorable agro-climatic conditions, cannabis naturally grows in areas such as Kullu, Manali, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur. The state cabinet recently approved the proposal, authorizing the revenue department to oversee controlled cultivation and conduct a pilot study in collaboration with two agricultural universities—Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture in Nauni. The agriculture department has been designated as the nodal agency to implement the program and develop guidelines for cannabis cultivation.

The agriculture department has been tasked with formulating the necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures within six months, including selecting suitable cannabis strains with low narcotic content for pharmaceutical use. Additionally, seed banks will be established to supply licensed farmers with approved seeds, ensuring compliance with regulations. Procuring hemp seeds with less than 0.3% THC content will be a key challenge to prevent misuse for narcotic purposes. Specialized laboratories will also be set up to produce high-quality seeds for medicinal and industrial applications. To facilitate cannabis cultivation, the state government must amend the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1985, and implement strict monitoring and enforcement measures through dedicated excise personnel.

The decision to pursue cannabis cultivation follows a resolution adopted by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly last year, based on recommendations from a committee led by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The committee’s report, submitted in September 2023, suggested amending NDPS rules to allow cannabis cultivation under Sections 10 and 14 of the Act, specifically for industrial and medicinal purposes. The report proposed cultivation for extracting fiber and seeds, with restrictions on cultivation areas to ensure compliance with legal guidelines. The committee formulated its recommendations after studying the implementation of non-narcotic cannabis cultivation in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.