Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy rain expected over next two days

The Northeast Monsoon arrived earlier than usual this year, bringing heavy rainfall across all districts of Tamil Nadu and filling water bodies to capacity. Districts such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Thiruvannamalai experienced significant rainfall. However, the Chennai Meteorological Department has forecasted the monsoon’s withdrawal from South India within the next two days, with dry weather expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Morning light fog is also anticipated during this period.

Rainfall predictions indicate that light to moderate rain may occur in parts of South Tamil Nadu, and isolated areas in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 29. The following day, more widespread rainfall is expected in the southern districts, with the possibility of heavy showers in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram. On January 31, light to moderate rain is likely in a few places across the state, with heavier rainfall anticipated in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Erode districts.

For Chennai, partly cloudy skies are forecast for today and tomorrow, with morning fog expected. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 30-31°C, while the minimum will hover around 21-22°C. Light rainfall is expected in select interior areas of Tamil Nadu, with coastal regions likely to experience isolated showers on February 1.