Two Maoists including woman killed in encounter with security forces

Chaibasa: Two Maoists including a woman were killed in an encounter gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday.The incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters town, in the early hours of Wednesday.

‘A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am. Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation,’ Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

Two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the place of occurrence. A search operation was still underway in the area.

On January 22, security forces had gunned down two Maoists, including a woman, in the Jarwa jungles in Bokaro district. Those killed included Maoist area commander Shanti Devi, wife of zonal commander Ranvijay Mahato who was arrested by the police on January 21. The other Maoist killed was Manoj Baski.

According to data maintained by state police, Jharkhand police and the CRPF had killed nine Maoists, arrested 244 Maoists while 24 others have surrendered with weapons in 2024 alone.