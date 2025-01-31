Karnataka Panchayat Member Threatens Headmistress Over Dalit Seating on Republic Day

In a shocking incident from Bachimatti village in Karnataka’s Hunasagi taluk, a Gram Panchayat member allegedly threatened and abused a school headmistress for allowing Dalit community members to sit on the stage during a Republic Day event. The accused, Basanagowda Kenchareddy, reportedly made an abusive phone call to Nirmala Dange, the in-charge headmistress of Bachimatti Government Higher Primary School, expressing his outrage over the seating arrangements. Following the complaint filed at Surapura police station, authorities have launched a search operation to arrest Kenchareddy, who is currently absconding.

According to the complaint, the incident unfolded on January 26, a day after Nirmala had invited various guests, including School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members, Gram Panchayat representatives, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, and parents, for the Republic Day celebrations. After the event concluded, Kenchareddy allegedly called Nirmala, verbally abusing her for allowing Dalits to share the stage with other guests. When she attempted to calm him down, he escalated the threats, using obscene language and even targeting her husband with insults. The incident has sparked concerns among teachers, parents, and the local community, especially as it follows another recent case of caste-based discrimination in the region.

Local Dalit leader Siddanna Melimani condemned the incident, demanding strict action against those who promote caste-based hatred and intimidation. He emphasized that justice must be served to ensure social equality. Meanwhile, Surpur DySP Javed Inamdar confirmed that a police team is actively investigating the case and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. The incident has drawn attention to ongoing issues of caste discrimination in Karnataka, highlighting the need for stronger measures to address such offenses.