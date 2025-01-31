Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Air India increases flights to this city: Details

Lucknow: The flag carrier of India, Air India announced additional flights to Prayagraj. The air carrier will increase flights to Praygraj to cater to the high demand for travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The airline, which recently introduced special daily services between Delhi and Prayagraj, will now operate more flights to accommodate the world’s largest spiritual gathering. Starting from 1st February 2025, Air India will run a second daily flight between Delhi and Prayagraj, operating until 28th February 2025. Additionally, special daily flights between Mumbai and Prayagraj will also be available during the same period.

Also Read: Know differences between Credit cards and ATM cards

With these additions, Air India will offer 21 weekly flights to Prayagraj during the event.

Schedule:

AI488

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Delhi-Prayagraj

Departure: 07:00

Arrival: 08:05

AI489

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Prayagraj-Delhi

Departure: 08:35

Arrival: 09:40

AI843

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Delhi-Prayagraj

Departure: 13:00

Arrival: 14:10

AI844

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Prayagraj-Delhi

Departure: 14:50

Arrival: 16:00

AI2843

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Mumbai-Prayagraj

Departure: 09:25

Arrival: 11:30

AI2844

Frequency: Daily

Sector: Prayagraj-Mumbai

Departure: 12:15

Arrival: 14:25

Bookings are now open across all platforms, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.