Budget 2025: FM announces full customs duty exemption on 36 life-saving drugs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced key customs duty exemptions to lower the cost of essential medicines and medical equipment. A total of 36 lifesaving drugs, including treatments for cancer and rare diseases, will now be fully exempt from Basic Customs Duty, making critical therapies more affordable for patients. This move aims to reduce financial strain on those dependent on expensive medical treatments.

In addition to these exemptions, six more essential medicines will be subject to a reduced customs duty of 5%, further improving access to vital healthcare solutions. The government’s focus remains on ensuring affordability for patients requiring long-term and specialized care.

To enhance support for those receiving free medical treatments, 37 additional medicines and 13 patient assistance programs will also be exempt from Basic Customs Duty when distributed at no cost. These measures collectively aim to ease the financial burden on patients and improve healthcare accessibility across India.