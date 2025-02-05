Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: State government announces free special trains for pilgrims: Details

Panaji: The Goa government has announced three free special trains for devotees attending Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced this.

These special trains will be from Goa to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. These trains will provide free of cost travel for devotees to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The first train will leave from Margao railway station (in South Goa) at 8 am on February 6. The other two trains will depart from Margao on February 13 and 21.

Each train, will carry nearly 1,000 passengers. Train travel and food en-route would be provided free of cost to the devotees. After reaching Prayagraj, it will be the responsibility of the devotees to arrange for their accommodation and food. The devotees will need to board the return train from Prayagraj after 24 hours.

The trains would be operated as part of the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana. People aged 18 to 60, who do not have any major health issue, would be eligible to travel on these trains,