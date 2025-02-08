Delhi Election 2025: BJP Celebrates Historic Comeback

The BJP headquarters in Delhi erupted in celebrations as election trends indicated the party’s historic return to power after 26 years. Jubilant supporters gathered in large numbers, confident of a decisive victory. The atmosphere was electrified with enthusiasm as the party edged closer to reclaiming control of the national capital.

Festivities took over the BJP office, with supporters dancing to traditional beats and playing ‘dhol’ drums. Party workers waved BJP flags, smeared saffron powder on each other, and held up lotus-shaped cutouts as chants of victory echoed through the air. The growing leads only intensified the excitement, reinforcing their faith in the party’s resurgence.

According to the Election Commission’s latest figures, the BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, while AAP trailed with 29. As the margins widened, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in forming the next government, asserting that the city’s next chief minister would be from BJP, though the final decision rested with the party’s central leadership.