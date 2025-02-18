5 including 3 women killed, 20 injured as as dumper truck hits van

Bhind: In a tragic incident, five people including 3 women were killed and 20 others injured after a dumper truck hit a van in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh in the morning of February 18. The incident took place near Jawaharpura village.

The victims were returning from a marriage function. Some of the persons were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle. Three persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed later. . The dumper truck hit the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

