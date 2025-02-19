Toyota unveils Innova Crysta Electric: Details

Mumbai: Toyota unveiled its unveils Innova Crysta Electric at the IIMS 2025 (Indonesia International Motor Show). The Kijang Innova BEV Concept comes with a design that is very similar to the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova BEV Concept gets a closed-off grille with a fresh design for the headlamps with LED lights connected by a DRL. Additionally, the design of the bumper has been redesigned to contribute to the fresh appearance of the car. The design is complemented by multi-color graphics and 16-inch alloy wheels.

It has door handles with chrome finish, and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle comes with a unique design for the wrap-around tail lamps with connecting LED strips.

Inside, the Toyota Innova BEV concept comes with a layout of physical buttons and an infotainment system placed at the center. It also gets an instrument cluster with analog dials with MID. The list of features includes elements like a wireless charger, ambient lighting, dual-tone interior, middle-row captain seats, rear seat entertainment for the second row, and more.

The Toyota Innova BEV Concept gets a 59.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with multiple smaller modules on the floorboard with a larger unit at the front in the place of the engine bay instead of the flat floor bed-mounted battery pack. The design gives space to the charger on the rear side of the vehicle. It gets a 134 kW electric motor with 700 Nm torque.