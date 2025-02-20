Champions Trophy 2025: India defeat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

Dubai: In ICC Champions Trophy, India began their journey by defeating Bangladesh. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets. India chased down the target of 229 runs in 46.3 over. India thus got 2 points in the event.

Shubman Gill scored his 8th ODI century in 125 balls. India had lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (who needed 38 balls for his 22), Rohit Sharma (41 off 36 balls), Shreyas Iyer (15) and Axar Patel (8). Earlier, Mohammed Shami broke multiple bowling records as India bowled out Bangladesh for 228. Shami returned figures of 5 for 53 in 10 over.

Score Card:

Bangladesh: 228 (49.4)

India: 231/4(46.3)