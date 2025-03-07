Ultraviolette launches new electric enduro bike

Mumbai: Ultraviolette launched its first all-electric enduro bike Shockwave at its biggest ever Product and Technology showcase: Fast Forward India ’25, in Bengaluru. The enduro e-bike is priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, for the first 1000 customers, it is available at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the Shockwave have started, with an initial fee of Rs 999, and deliveries are expected to begin by early 2026.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is built on a new platform designed for both off-road adventures and roadster performance. The design seems to take inspiration from rally-raid motorcycles while remaining road-legal, so you can register and use it on public roads.

It features a sturdy frame supported by long-travel telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, and wire-spoke wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyre. It also comes with several electronic features like four traction control modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, and six levels of dynamic regeneration, enhancing both safety and performance. The Shockwave will be available in two colours – Cosmic Black and Frost White.

Powered by a 3.5kWh battery, the Shockwave offers an impressive IDC range of 165km. It can accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 120km/h. The motor generates 14.5bhp with a peak torque of 505Nm, all while weighing just 120kg.