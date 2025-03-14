Air India introduces premium economy fares starting at Rs 599: Details

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India, has launched its Premium Economy Class on domestic flights for a limited time. This option is now available on 39 domestic routes, with over 50,000 seats offered each week.

The airline is offering Premium Economy fares starting at just Rs 599 more than standard Economy fares on domestic flights for a limited time. The exact pricing will depend on the route and demand.

Air India is the only Indian airline offering Premium Economy alongside Business and Economy Class. This service is now available on 39 domestic routes, with over 50,000 seats every week. Key metro routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Hyderabad account for nearly 34,000 of these seats.

With 27 older Airbus A320s being upgraded to a three-class cabin layout, Premium Economy seating will increase by 30 percent to over 65,000 seats weekly. These upgraded aircraft come with brand-new seats across all cabins and will be introduced on more domestic and short-haul international routes.

Air India’s Premium Economy offers a dedicated cabin with fewer seats than Economy, providing extra legroom and a quieter, more refined atmosphere. Premium Economy customers enjoy the following benefits:

Free selection of preferred seats across the cabin

Priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling

32-inch seat pitch and 4-inch recline for added comfort

Superior seat upholstery for a more relaxing experience

Enhanced dining with complimentary hot meals served on premium chinaware

Additionally, Air India now offers ‘Vista Stream’ on its fleet (excluding A350 and upgraded B777 flights), which provides free wireless in-flight entertainment on personal devices, featuring over 1,000 hours of content.