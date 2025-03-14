Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.
Eid Al Fitr 2025: Gulf country announces four-day holiday for private sector

Mar 14, 2025, 01:15 pm IST

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia  has announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors.

The holiday will commence on Sunday, March 30, and extend for four days, and conclude on Wednesday, April 2. Work will resume on Thursday, April 3. The ministry has stressed the importance of employers complying with the regulations outlined in paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Labour Law.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar  and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

