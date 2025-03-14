Eid Al Fitr 2025: Gulf country announces holidays

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced holidays for Eid Al Fitr. Depending on moon-sighting details there will be a three or five-day holiday.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to suspend work at all ministries, governmental bodies, and public institutions for three days as an official holiday on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, if it is proven that the first day of Eid Al-Fitr is Sunday, March 30, with work resuming on Wednesday April 2.

Also Read: Holi 2025: Indian stock markets to remain closed today

The cabinet also decided that if it is proven that the first day of Eid Al Fitr is Monday, March 31, work will be suspended for five days starting Sunday, March 30, and will resume on Sunday, April 6. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.