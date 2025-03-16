Delhi Weather March 16: Breezy Morning, Pleasant Day for Outdoors

Following light showers on Holi evening, Delhi is experiencing a slight dip in temperatures, bringing a refreshing start to Sunday. The day is expected to be breezy, making it ideal for outdoor activities. However, as summer gradually sets in, residents should prepare for increasing daytime heat in the coming weeks.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to reach 32°C, with a minimum of 18°C. However, the real feel temperature may be slightly higher at 34°C. The morning will be accompanied by gentle winds, creating a pleasant atmosphere before temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Sunrise occurred at 6:31 AM, with sunset expected at the same time in the evening. While the afternoon heat will be present, it is expected to feel slightly less intense than the previous day, offering some relief to residents before summer conditions become more pronounced.