These herbs will improve your sex life

Aphrodisiacs have been used for centuries by humans trying to rev up their sex lives. There are some herbs which have been used since a long time and do work for some couples even now.

In Ayurveda, aphrodisiacs are not merely substances that cause sexual excitation they provide nutrition to nourish and sustain the entire reproductive system. Using the herbs specified in traditional medicine is therefore preferable to experimenting with exotic substances that can do harm.

Ashwagandha: Its extracts have the ability to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This causes a dilatation of the blood vessels that carry blood to the genitals, leading to increased sexual desire.

Consume around 2 grams of Ashwagandha powder every evening. It may take a few days of continuous use to begin seeing results. Alternatively, take tablets or capsules of Ashwagandha after checking the concentration of withanolides; higher the content, lesser the number of tablets you need to consume.

Shatavari: An aphrodisiac for women, it has tonic and calming properties. Besides increasing energy levels, it also helps to regulate the levels of the female hormones and thus, has a beneficial effect on the functioning of the reproductive system. Although primarily prescribed for women, Shatavari is also considered useful to increase the sex drive in men too.

Prepare a decoction by crushing the fresh roots of Shatavari, adding this to water and simmering on a medium flame for a few minutes. Alternatively, use Shatavari powder in a dose ranging from 3 to 6 grams, starting with a lower dose and moving on to a higher one if necessary.

Gokshura: Also called Gokhru, it has the property of increasing the secretion of the hormone testosterone and therefore, exhibits aphrodisiac properties, causing sexual arousal in both women and men. In men, Gokhru is believed to also increase the levels of nitric oxide, leading to easier erections that are sustained for longer. In women, it also helps to keep levels of prolactin low and this contributes to its aphrodisiac properties because prolactin tends to reduce sexual desire.

The Gokhru powder should be taken at a dosage level ranging between 1 to 3 grams per day and you may begin to experience the effects after three days. If you plan to use a marketed preparation, follow the instructions regarding dosage as indicated on the label.

Shilajit: One of the most valuable of herbo-mineral drugs obtained from the Himalayan mountain, it is said to contain the fossilized forms of valuable medicinal plants. It is known to contain several minerals and the organic compound called fulvic acid that contribute to its action. Animal studies have shown that Shilajit helps to increase spermatogenesis, testosterone levels, sperm counts and sperm motility in men and ovogenesis in women. Besides, it has shown stress-relieving properties and this may also contribute to its aphrodisiac effects.

Of the four varieties of Shilajit yellow, red, blue and black the black one is considered to be the most beneficial. The recommended dosage of Shilajit ranges between 300 to 500 mg per day. Begin with the minimum dose, and take it with water; if you do not experience any undesirable reaction such as a skin rash or headache, you can increase the dose by 100 mg and observe its effectiveness.

Ginseng: A root that is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine, Ginseng can be of three types Asian Ginseng, Siberian Ginseng and American Ginseng. By its action on the blood vessels of the penis, it helps to improve erections; through its tonic action on the body. It also improves energy levels by increasing levels of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine reducing stress and enhancing their mood. Here’s more about the herb ginseng.

Ginseng is available as an extract, a paste, a powder as well as capsules. If you are taking a concentrated extract, between 100 and 200 mg will suffice; if you want to use the powder form, the recommended dose is between 5 to 10 grams. You will probably need quite a few days to begin experiencing results from taking Ginseng. People with heart and kidney problems or high blood pressure or those on anti-coagulant drugs or aspirin should speak to their doctor about taking Ginseng.