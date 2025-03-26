Qatar announces Eid Al Fitr 2025 holiday

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for government entities and public institutions across the country. For ministries, government agencies, and public institutions, the holiday will begin on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and continue until Monday, April 7, 2025. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Regarding financial institutions, including Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and entities regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of QCB will determine the specific dates for the holiday period.